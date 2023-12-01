ADVERTISEMENT

Police seize explosives heading for Coimbatore

December 01, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST

M. Sabari

The Salem City Police on Thursday seized 2.5 tonnes of explosives allegedly being smuggled to Coimbatore from Dharmapuri.

The Salem City Intelligence Section (IS) had received information that explosives were being smuggled from Dharmapuri district to Coimbatore through Salem. Thereafter, the police rushed to the Karuppur toll gate and conducted a vehicle check.

They found 100 boxes of explosive substances , including gelatin sticks and electrical detonators, in a truck that was loaded with rice straw. The vehicle was taken to the police grounds at Nagaramalai Adivaram, and personnel were deployed for protection.

Police sources said the truck driver, Ilayaraja, 32, did not reveal details of the people who had sent the load. He claimed that he did not know about the explosives in the vehicle and said the people who loaded the straws had asked him to call them up after reaching Coimbatore. The barcodes in the explosive boxes were damaged. A special police team went to Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts based on the information provided by the driver, who was taken into custody.

Salem City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari was unavailable for comment.

