Police seize exotic birds used by Great Bombay Circus in Coimbatore, over lack of permit

July 26, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have confiscated two yellow-crested cockatoos used by the Great Bombay Circus in Coimbatore, as the circus did not have a permit from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). The exotic birds were sent to the WVS International Training Centre in the Nilgris for rehabilitation.

The action was taken on the night of Tuesday, July 25, 2023, by the Race Course police in Coimbatore, who had registered a case against the circus company last week for alleged cruelty to dogs and birds, used in their performances. The proprietor and manager of the circus company were booked, based on a complaint lodged by Chennai-based Arun Prasanna G., founder of the orgaisation, People For Cattle in India (PFCI).

The complainant claimed that a certificate from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) must be obtained under the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules 2001, for animals and birds used in circuses. The circus company used 12 dogs, five African grey parrots, two yellow-crested cockatoos and one golden macaw.

The police said that the company had not maintained a performing animals registration certificate (PARC) for the two cockatoos, as per the inspection report by a veterinarian from the Animal Husbandry Department.

As per the report, the circus company submitted an online application for a PARC for the macaw on July 19, 2023, and was awaiting the permit. It stopped using the bird at the arena on July 19. The inspection found that the macaw’s right wing was shorter than its left wing, due to which it was unable to fly. However, no external injuries were found.

All the dogs were assessed healthy. The circus company had appointed a registered veterinarian for the treatment and wellbeing of the birds and the dogs, the report said.

“We were contacted by PFCI about birds being used without a PARC in the Great Bombay Circus. We immediately liasoned with the Coimbatore police to seize the birds. The Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB) is proactive in handling cases of animal cruelty in the State and activists can reach us by mail to report cases of cruelty,” said Shruti Vinodh Raj, member, TNAWB.