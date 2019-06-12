Police seize country-made guns in Karamandurai

In an early morning combing operation by the Rural police in Karamandurai police limits here, three country-made guns were seized and a person was arrested for possessing country-made guns without licence.

Led by Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger, three teams of police, forest department and revenue officials raided nearly 20 villages in Karamandurai.

Beginning at around 5.30 p.m., the teams carried out the combing operation on three routes -- Eachankadu to Karamandurai, Thekkampattu to Karamandurai and Venkayakurichi to Karamandurai. Deputy Superintendents of Police N. Suryamoorthy and Ravichandran and ADSP V. Anbu headed each team.

According to police officials, the teams interacted with villagers en route and advised them not to possess guns without licence.

They were also advised to return such guns through Village Administrative Officers or to the police directly.

The teams recovered three country-made guns -- one from a villager and two that were found abandoned in the forest.

Police have arrested S. Ponnusamy for possessing the gun without proper documents.

A probe is on into the other two.