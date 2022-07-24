Police seize banned tobacco products, ganja in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested four persons in separate incidents and seized a total of 170.75 kg of gutkha and eight kg of ganja from them.

In the first case, Mutheesan (27), a grocer from Mullai Nagar at Appanaickenpalayam was arrested on the charge of possessing 20 kg of banned tobacco products. He had been selling the contraband through his shop.

In another search conducted at Theethipalayam near Perur, the police found 101.75 kg of prohibited tobacco products stocked by Bheemson (51). A third person, Senthilvel Kumar (37) of Kulathur, was arrested in another search conducted by the Pollachi east police. A total of 49 kg of banned tobacco products were seized from him.

The Sulur police on Sunday arrested two persons on the charge of possessing eight kg of ganja. The arrested have been identified as Ashok Malik (32), a native of Odisha, and Surendran (25), a resident of Sulur, the police said. They were apprehended by a police team from Pallapalayam.