Police seize ₹ 7.36 lakh in fake currencies in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

30 October 2020 00:05 IST

A team of officials from Peelamedu station here and Thirumayam station in Pudukottai district, who were investigating a girl missing complaint, stumbled upon ₹ 7.36 lakh in fake currencies at a house near Cheran Ma Nagar here on Thursday.

According to the police, the team went to the house at Kumaran Ma Nagar near Cheran Ma Nagar on Thursday based on a complaint lodged by the father of the missing girl from Thirumayam.

He had complained to the police that a youth named N. Ranjith Kumar (23) from Sivakasi was involved in his daughter’s disappearance. As the house was found locked, the police opened the door using force and found low quality counterfeit currencies of ₹ 2,000 denomination inside, said the police.

A total of 368 fake notes of ₹ 2,000 denomination bearing serial numbers 8MH 188038, 7CA567890, 8CQ 876454 were found at the house. The seized fake currencies, according to the police, were of very low quality made using desktop printing facilities.

The police suspect that Ranjith Kumar and the girl moved from the house before the search.

A senior police officer said that investigations were under way to trace Ranjith Kumar and suspected involvement of others in the fake note printing.