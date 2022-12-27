ADVERTISEMENT

Police seize 400 kg gutkha smuggled from Karnataka

December 27, 2022 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The rural police seized 400 kg of gutkha smuggled from Karnataka on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off in the early hours of Tuesday, the Kolathur police while engaged in vehicle check at Karaikadu near Tamil Nadu- Karnataka border found 400 kg of gutkha smuggled from Karnataka in seven gunny bags from a maize-laden mini truck. The police registered a case and arrested A. Ragamadullah (52) and K. Kadar Basha (68) of Karnataka, G. Ramesh (50), and J. Suhel (24) of Kolathur in Salem district.

