Police seize 2.12 lakh litres of IMFL in Western districts

COIMBATORE

22 June 2021 23:35 IST

During special drives held in the last 15 days

The police seized 2.12 lakh litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) meant for illegal sales from the eight districts in the West Zone during special drives conducted from June 1 to 15.

According to the police, 1,740 cases were registered in connection with illegal sale of IMFL, arrack and toddy.

The police seized 2,12,497 litres of IMFL, 7,508 litres of illicitly distilled arrack, 19,451 litres of fermented wash and 2,547 litres of toddy from the persons involved in these cases, said a release issued from the office of R. Sudhakar, Inspector General of Police, West Zone.

Deputy Inspector Generals of Police M.S. Muthusamy (Coimbatore range) and C. Mageshwari (Salem range) coordinated the special drives against illegal sale of liquor, ganja, banned tobacco products and lottery. The Superintendent of Police in each district supervised the special drives in which 3,550 persons were arrested in 1,959 cases.

The police arrested 56 persons involved in the sale of ganja and seized 43 kg of the contraband from them. As many as 806 persons were arrested for gambling from whom ₹ 4,78,290 was seized. A total of 29 persons were arrested for selling lotteries.

The police also seized 110 four-wheelers and 455 two-wheelers used by the persons involved in these cases.