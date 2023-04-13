ADVERTISEMENT

Police seize 200 kg ganja in Salem

April 13, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) seized 200 kg of ganja and a car on Wednesday night.

The Salem zone Central Investigation Unit (CIU) informed Salem PEW that ganja was being smuggled in a car to Salem from Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on the information, the PEW police checked the vehicles at the Mettupatti toll plaza on Wednesday night. While they tried to stop a car, it hit the barricades and fled. The police chased the car, and on seeing this, the three-member gang in that car stopped the vehicle near Udayapatti and fled from the spot.

The police checked the car and found 200 kg of ganja inside. The police registered a case, seized the ganja and the car, and are investigating further.

