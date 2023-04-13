HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police seize 200 kg ganja in Salem

April 13, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) seized 200 kg of ganja and a car on Wednesday night.

The Salem zone Central Investigation Unit (CIU) informed Salem PEW that ganja was being smuggled in a car to Salem from Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on the information, the PEW police checked the vehicles at the Mettupatti toll plaza on Wednesday night. While they tried to stop a car, it hit the barricades and fled. The police chased the car, and on seeing this, the three-member gang in that car stopped the vehicle near Udayapatti and fled from the spot.

The police checked the car and found 200 kg of ganja inside. The police registered a case, seized the ganja and the car, and are investigating further.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.