Coimbatore

Police seize 1.8 kg of ganja, seven held in Tiruppur

Staff ReporterAugust 04, 2022 17:53 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 17:53 IST

The Tiruppur District Rural Police arrested seven persons who were found in illegal possession of ganja and invoked the provisions of the Narcotic Dugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, on Wednesday. 

During the raid at various places by the police a total of 1.8 kg of ganja was seized., The Mangalam police arrested N. Jagannath Poi (32), a native of Somanur and seized 1.k kg of ganja. The search continued throughout the day, in which the Avinashi police arrested M. Vijayaani (50) and Pintu Kumar (29) and seized 150 grams of ganja.

The Udumalpet police arrested P. Jayakumar (20), S. Balaji (20) and seized 100 grams each from them. The Gudimangalam and Uthukuli police also arrested two persons and seized 250 grams. All the accused were remanded in judicial custody. 

