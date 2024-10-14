ADVERTISEMENT

Police seize 1.54 tons of gutka in Erode

Published - October 14, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

The Erode district police seized 1.54 tonnes of gutka in the early hours on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, Anthiyur police were conducting a vehicle checkup in Anthiyur in the early hours of Monday, when a mini lorry sped past them despite being asked to stop. A chase ensued, and the police eventually waylaid the lorry at Thoppur. The driver had fled the scene. Upon inspecting the vehicle, the police discovered 1.54 tonnes of gutka valued at ₹9.79 lakh and seized the truck. A case has been registered, and the police are currently searching for the truck driver.

