GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police seize 1.54 tons of gutka in Erode

Published - October 14, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

The Erode district police seized 1.54 tonnes of gutka in the early hours on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, Anthiyur police were conducting a vehicle checkup in Anthiyur in the early hours of Monday, when a mini lorry sped past them despite being asked to stop. A chase ensued, and the police eventually waylaid the lorry at Thoppur. The driver had fled the scene. Upon inspecting the vehicle, the police discovered 1.54 tonnes of gutka valued at ₹9.79 lakh and seized the truck. A case has been registered, and the police are currently searching for the truck driver.

Published - October 14, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.