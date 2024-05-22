Police seize 130 bottles of liquor from Coimbatore bar for selling alcohol before 11 a.m.

The Peelamedu police on Tuesday registered a case against the manager of a private bar at Goldwins in Coimbatore on charges of selling liquor before the permitted time. The case has been registered against Suresh Babu, 49, a native of Vannarpet at Coonoor in the Nilgiris, who has been working as the manager of a roof-top bar attached to a popular restaurant at Goldwins. The police said that the bar served liquor before 11 a.m. on Tuesday and violated the permitted time. The police arrested him and released on bail. The police seized 130 bottles of liquor from the bar.

Related Topics Coimbatore / crime