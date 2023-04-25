Police seek public opinion on reserving Gandhipuram flyover in Coimbatore for runners in morning as Nehru Stadium under maintenance

April 25, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With Coimbatore’s prime sports arena, Nehru Stadium, being closed for maintenance, the city police have sought opinion from the public on reserving the Gandhipuram flyover for nearly two-and-a-half hours in the morning for athletes and runners for practicing.

The police have shared a QR code which the public can scan to register their opinion on allowing athletes and runners to use Gandhipuram flyover in the morning. The plan of the police is to close the flyover from 5.30 a.m. to 8 a.m. if the majority of people vote for reserving the flyover for runners.

According to the police, they have been receiving requests from athletes and the general public for permission to use the flyover for running after the stadium was closed for maintenance works. The police considered the request so that routine practices and preparation of athletes for events will not be affected due to lack of a facility.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said that reserving the flyover for practices for about three hours in the morning would not affect the traffic movement since vehicles could be diverted through Dr. Nanjappa Road. The voting using the QR code could be done for three days, he said. The police said a decision would be taken based on the voting.

