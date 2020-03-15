Police seek cooperation of lodge owners and omni bus operators

COIMBATORE

15 March 2020 00:27 IST

In view of the tension prevailing in Coimbatore over clashes between two sections, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan on Saturday held a meeting with the owners of hotels/lodges and omni buses to prevent stay and travel of persons who may pose a threat to the law and order situation.

Mr. Sharan told them to verify identity cards of customers before providing services and install surveillance cameras in hotels/lodges and in buses. He instructed the bus operators to ensure that even passengers who book tickets online carry authentic ID cards while travelling. They were asked not to allow passengers to board or disembark buses at non-designated places without a valid reason. Similarly, parcels should be allowed in buses only if they produce valid addresses of the sender and receiver.

Owners of hotels/ lodges were asked to collect ID cards of each customer before allotting accommodation. They were also told to inform police if they find anything suspicious in the activities of the customers.

