Police secure two persons for robbing Tiruppur trader of ₹16 lakh at knife-point

July 30, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur City Police on Sunday secured two members of a six-member gang who robbed a wholesale trader of ₹16 lakh at knife-point from his shop late on Saturday.

The police said that the six men robbed Hanumanth Singh (40), who runs a wholesale store of mixer grinder, pressure cooker, etc., at Kammatchi Amman Koil Street near Tiruppur old bus stand, of the cash.

As per the complaint lodged by the trader with the Tiruppur south police, he was alone when the six men came to the shop on Saturday night. They carried weapons, including knife and sickle. They robbed him of the cash and sped away in a car.

After being alerted by the trader, the police tightened security across the city. The men abandoned the car on Palladam road and escaped. The police found out that the car belonged to one Sakthivel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur City Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Abhinapu formed five special teams to nab the accused. The police secured two of them on Sunday evening and they were in the efforts to trace the remaining four persons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.