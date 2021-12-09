Police review investigation into chopper crash

Udhagamandalam

09 December 2021 23:26 IST

A discussion involving top State and local police officials was chaired by Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Thursday.

The officials discussed the investigation that has so far been carried out by the police into the crash of the army helicopter that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others in Kattery near Coonoor on Wednesday.

Forensics experts are being used to investigate the area around the crash site and look for clues. The police said that a case has been registered at the Upper Coonoor Police Station under Section 174 (inquiry into death) of the Code for Criminal Procedure.

ADSP (Nilgiris), Muthu Manickam has been posted as the Investigating Officer to lead the probe. A total of 26 witnesses have been questioned so far, a press release from the Nilgiris district police said.

Police personnel who arrived at the spot soon after the accident and those who helped to pull people out from the burning wreckage were appreciated by Mr. Babu at the meeting.