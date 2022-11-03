Police rescue kidnapped history-sheeter, arrest four in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
November 03, 2022 18:43 IST

The city police rescued a history-sheeter who was kidnapped by a gang and arrested four persons on Thursday.

According to the police, U. Bhupathi (36), of Gorimedu, is a history sheeter. On Tuesday night, while he was talking with his friend Praveen Kumar (37), a gang that came in a car attacked the duo and kidnapped them.

When the car reached Five Roads, Praveen Kumar jumped from the vehicle and informed Alagapuram police regarding the incident. Based on the information, two special teams were formed and the police started investigation.

The police found that Bhupathi had allegedly cheated several people by promising them government jobs. The police, through mobile phone signals, found Bhupathi was in Tiruvannamalai district and went to rescue him. On coming to know that the police was nearing them, the gang left Bhupathi on Wednesday night and fled.

The police rescued Bhupathi and during questioning they found that Bhupathi had taken land documents worth several crores from a jewellery shop owner S. Ekambaram promising to sell the land for high price, but cheated him.

After the jewellery shop owner demanded his land documents back or money for the land, Bhupathi and his brother U. Periyasamy (40), allegedly threatened him. Irked by this, the jewellery shop owner’s accomplices kidnapped him to get the documents.

The police registered cases against S. Ekambaram (67), of Ponnammapet, and his manager Babu (60) for kidnapping Bhupathi and against Bhupathi and Periyasamy for threatening and cheating Ekambaram and arrested the four on Thursday.

The police are on the lookout for the gang that was involved in the kidnapping incident.

