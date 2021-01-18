Police rescue girl from Madhya Pradesh in Tiruppur

The girl had allegedly been kidnapped by a man and brought to the town

Tiruppur City Police rescued a 17-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, who was allegedly kidnapped from her hometown and brought to the city.

According to police sources, a team from the Batkakhapa police station from Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh visited Tiruppur on Sunday. The team notified the Tiruppur City Police regarding the case and the information they received that she was in the city.

Following this, a team from Tiruppur North police, led by Inspector V. Ganesan, carried out searches and found the girl along with a 22-year-old man staying at Murugampalayam in Kumar Nagar, the sources said. The girl and the youth were handed over to the Batkakhapa police on Sunday evening for further action.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the youth was a migrant worker in Tiruppur and was allegedly in a relationship with the minor girl, whom he brought to the city from her hometown in Chhindwara district. The Batkakhapa police had registered a case under section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, the sources said.