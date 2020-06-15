Police rescue child after a year

Tiruppur city police on Sunday rescued a three-year-old girl child from Madurai, who was abducted from Boyampalayam over property issue in April 2019.

The girls’ mother Nishanthi lodged a complaint at Anupparpalayam police station on June 9, 2020 stating that her daughter was abducted on April 24 last year by her father Selvaraj and brother Rajkumar. They had also threatened to kill her if she comes to Madurai. Selvaraj was picked up for interrogation on June 10, who revealed that the child was with Rajkumar and another person Karthikeyan at K. Pudur in Madurai.

Following this, a special team visited Madurai and rescued the child and arrested Rajkumar and Karthikeyan.

According to preliminary investigations, Rajkumar abducted the child in a bid to transfer properties belonging to his sister. Anupparpalayam police registered a case and remanded the accused in judicial custody.