Police rescue abducted three-year-old girl in four days, one held

Four days since the abduction of a three-year-old girl from Arasangadu near Palladam, Tiruppur district police rescued the child and arrested a woman on Tuesday.

Addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, Tiruppur Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal said that a special team identified the alleged abductor, J. Mallika aka Alphonse Mary (24) along with the child at the Central Bus Terminus, Erode on Tuesday night. She and the child were brought to Palladam police station where the case was registered, following which the child was handed over to her father, Ms. Mittal said.

The child was found to have no injuries and her health condition was normal. The case was registered on January 24, after which three special teams were formed to search the abductor in and around Dindigul, Palani, Coimbatore and Erode, according to Ms. Mittal.

The victim was living in Arasangadu with her grandfather and father. The accused got introduced to the child's grandfather in Palani on Thursday, where he had gone on a pilgrimage with his granddaughter. The woman accompanied them on their way back to Palladam and stayed at their residence on Thursday night.

On Friday, the grandfather found both the child and the woman to be missing, the SP said. The accused was booked under section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.