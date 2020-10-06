Police rescue 67 buffaloes, seize two trucks at Perumanallur

Tiruppur

06 October 2020 23:30 IST

Two trucks transporting 67 buffaloes to slaughterhouses in Kerala were seized by the Tiruppur District Police near Perumanallur here on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off from members of Shiva Sena that dozens of cattle were being ferried in two trucks in unhealthy conditions, Perumanallur police intercepted the vehicles at Kalipalayam at 11.30 a.m. Inspection of the trucks revealed that one truck registered in Andhra Pradesh had 29 adult buffaloes and the other truck registered in Rajasthan had 38 calves, sources said.

The trucks were diverted to Perumanallur police station following the seizure. The drivers – Rega Mallaya (29) from Andhra Pradesh and Mohammad Hasan (42) from Rajasthan – were secured for inquiry.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mallaya had bought the cattle from Andhra Pradesh and Hasan had bought them from Uttar Pradesh. They were transporting the cattle to slaughterhouses in Kerala, sources said. The accused were booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and were released on Tuesday evening.

Veterinarians from the Animal Husbandry Department examined the health of the seized cattle and later sent them to a goshala in Erode district, police sources said.