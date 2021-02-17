Police rescue 12 missing children

The Anti-Child Trafficking Unit of the Tiruppur City Police has rescued 12 children who were reported to be missing during a two-week drive conducted under the ‘Operation Smile’ programme to rescue and rehabilitate missing children.

The rescue operation was carried out by a special team led by Inspector Badrunnisa Begum under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes against Women and Children unit) S. Mohan, a release said. Conducted within the city police limits between February 1 and 15, the special team also rescued 20 children who were allegedly forced into child labour and alms-seeking during the rescue operation.

The rescued children were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee, who rehabilitated them with either their parents or at rehabilitation centres, according to the release.

Since July 2020, the Anti-Child Trafficking Unit has rescued 75 minors out of the 86 who were reported to be missing.