Police remove students for anti-CAA protest

The police removed 51 college students, including six women, who staged a protest condemning the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) here on Tuesday.

The students were from an outfit called ‘Confederation of Students for Social Change’.

The police said the protest took place in front of the BSNL office on State Bank Road.

In a pamphlet, the students accused the Central Government of not finding solutions for issues such as economic slowdown, unemployment, inflation and violence against women and children and focusing rather on “dividing people on religious lines.”

They also alleged that CAA and NRC would help the Centre “distract the attention of the public from pressing issues and to execute its communal agenda.”

The Confederation comprised members of Students’ Federation of India, All India Students’ Federation, Campus Front of India and students from Government Law College.

Following the protest, the Race Course police took the students to a private wedding hall at Periyanaickenpalayam and they were released in the evening.