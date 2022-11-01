Police remove differently-abled protesters in Dharmapuri

A differently-abled woman being removed by the police outside the Dharmapuri Collectorate on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Differently-abled protesters led by the TARATDAC – Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers were removed by the police here outside the Collectorate on Tuesday.

The protests were a follow-up to the June protests of TARATDAC over an array of demands, including the conduct of the monthly differently-abed grievances meeting, and the bi-monthly grievances meeting with the district Collector, which according to the protesters were irregular and non-representative.

The protests were called after sustained demands by the CPI(M) affiliated differently-abled wing over various welfare demands.

Speaking to The Hindu, State treasurer of TARATDAC K.R.Chakravarthi said, of all the 40 districts in the State, Dharmapuri was the only district where this protest was happening.

According to the protesters, the administration was disabled-unfriendly and there was no time-bound disposal of grievances. The grievances meeting was loaded with a select non-representative NGOs, Mr.Chakravarthi alleged.

