Police remove differently-abled protesters in Dharmapuri

The Hindu Bureau
November 01, 2022 18:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A differently-abled woman being removed by the police outside the Dharmapuri Collectorate on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

 Differently-abled protesters led by the TARATDAC – Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers were removed by the police here outside the Collectorate on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protests were a follow-up to the June protests of TARATDAC over an array of demands, including the conduct of the monthly differently-abed grievances meeting, and the bi-monthly grievances meeting with the district Collector, which according to the protesters were irregular and non-representative.

The protests were called after sustained demands by the CPI(M) affiliated differently-abled wing over various welfare demands.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu, State treasurer of TARATDAC K.R.Chakravarthi said, of all the 40 districts in the State, Dharmapuri was the only district where this protest was happening.

According to the protesters, the administration was disabled-unfriendly and there was no time-bound disposal of grievances. The grievances meeting was loaded with a select non-representative NGOs, Mr.Chakravarthi alleged.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app