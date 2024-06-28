Police remove air horns from buses in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore City Police on Friday checked private and government buses at Gandhipuram and removed air horns from 10 vehicles.

Kattoor Inspector A. Dowlathnisha and Traffic Sub-Inspector Karthik carried out the surprise checks at Gandhipuram.

Ms. Dowlathnisha said that the buses were checked based on complaints received from the public on rampant use of air horns.

“10 buses were found using air horns. Cases have been registered in this connection and the air horns have been seized,” said the inspector.

The police will continue the drive in the coming days.