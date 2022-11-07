Police register case against youth under POCSO Act in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
November 07, 2022 19:59 IST

The rural police on Monday registered a case against a 25-year-old youth under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for threatening a minor girl to accept his proposal.

According to the police, a 25-year-old youth of Omalur locality proposed to a 17-year-old girl, but she rejected it. Irked by this, the youth threatened the girl of dire consequences.

The girl tried to end her life on Saturday and was admitted to the hospital. The Omalur All Women Police registered a case against the youth under the POCSO Act and are on the lookout for him, who absconded after the incident.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)

