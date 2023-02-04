Police register cheating case against two in Salem

February 04, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Salem

The Salem District Crime Branch police on Friday registered a case against two persons who cheated depositors by promising high interest.

According to the police, M. Murugaesan (48) of Gangavalli met B. Vellaisamy of Madurai in March 2021 through his friend A. Sivakumar of Narasingapuram. Vellaisamy promised to provide 25% interest for money deposited in his trading company. Believing this, Murugaesan deposited money and received interest for a few months.

Following this, he collected money from his friends and relatives and deposited ₹1.60 crore. But Vellaisamy allegedly did not give the interest as promised and did not return the deposit amount.

Murugesan lodged a complaint with the District Crime Branch, and on Friday evening, the police registered a case under Sections 120-B and 420 of the IPC against Vellaisamy and Sivakumar and are on the lookout for them.