The police have registered a case against unidentified persons in connection with the graffiti that appeared on the safety walls of Mettupalayam – Kotagiri Road.

The Mettupalayam police registered a case for offence under Section 3 (penalty for disfigurement by objectionable advertisements) of the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1959.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the police, sub-inspector Kuruchandra Vadivel and two constables were on a patrol along Mettupalayam – Kotagiri Road on Monday morning. As the policemen reached near Karupparayan Kovil, they found graffiti drawn in English and Tamil on the safety walls of the road.

They patrolled on the stretch and found the graffiti painted on the safety walls upto Kunjappanai.

As per the FIR, the graffiti were against the Government of India and they could disturb peace among the public. Mr. Vadivel lodged a complaint, based on which the case was registered late on Monday.

A senior police officer said there were no surveillance cameras in the ghat section where the graffiti appeared. “The police are in the efforts to identify the persons who painted the slogans,” he said.

The officer added that combing operations by the Naxal Special Division was regularly happening in forest areas in the region.