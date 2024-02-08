ADVERTISEMENT

Police register case as dog found killed in Coimbatore

February 08, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Peelamedu police in Coimbatore have registered a case and launched an investigation after a community dog was found killed with its hind legs tied up near Udayampalayam on Monday.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by animal rescuer V. Balakrishnan (29) of K.K. Pudur. He informed the police that a surveillance camera visual from the locality showed a two-wheeler rider dumping the carcass on the side of a road on Monday. The dog’s legs were found tied up.

Mr. Balakrishnan also identified a woman who had been giving food to the community dog. The police registered a case under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code and 11 (1) (a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

