Police register case against resident who displayed banner outside house

Coimbatore Corporation on Monday lodged a complaint against Hope College Junction resident Ilavarasan, who had displayed a banner outside his quarantined house taunting the civic body.
Sources in the corporation said the sanitary supervisor of the area concerned lodged the complaint with the Singanallur Police, who have registered a case under Sections 269 and 270 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 4(i) of The Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.
The sources said the two IPC sections were for violating the quarantine by opening the barricades, venturing out of his house and travelling as far as Rameswaram and the third section was for displaying the banner outside his house, taunting the civic body.
They said that after Ilavarasan’s wife had contracted COVID-19 sometime in the second week of August and his father Ganesan died of COVID-19 at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in the third week of August, his family had refused to cooperate with the corporation staff to even give swab samples.
He had also fought with the area officials for quarantining his house. He had then violated the quarantine and travelled to Rameswaram to complete the last rites for his father, the officials said and added that his repeated violations had forced the corporation to lodge a complaint with the police.
Health Wing officials in the civic body dismissed his COVID-19 negative report saying it remained to be seen when he had given his swab samples and how he did so when he was quarantined.
