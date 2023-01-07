Police register case against former Minister and his daughter

January 07, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

Police on Friday registered a cheating case against a former AIADMK Minister and and his daughter.

According to the police, the former Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, N. Subramaniayan, and his daughter S. Lavanya had allegedly collected ₹65 lakh from K. Munusamy of Johnsonpet in Salem on an assurance to get government job for 20 persons in 2015 . The payment was made in three instalments between October and November 2015. But the former Minister failed to get jobs as assured. After Mr. Subramaniyan did not get an MLA ticket in the 2016 Assembly elections, Mr. Munusamy approached him and received ₹23.50 lakh, but did not receive the remaining ₹41.50 lakh.

Mr. Munusamy recently lodged a complaint with Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda, who transferred the case to the City Crime Branch (CCB). The CCB police investigated and on Friday the CCB police registered a case against the former Minister and his daughter under Sections 420 and 109 of the IPC r/w Sections 13 (ii) r/w 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.