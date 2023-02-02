ADVERTISEMENT

Police register case against councillor, relatives in Salem

February 02, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem City Police on Wednesday registered a case against a Corporation councillor and her family members for allegedly stealing construction materials.

According to the police, construction of a new primary health centre is going on at Kargil Nagar, near Andipatti, in Gugai. On Tuesday evening, local people took some sand and jelly stones from the construction site for installing the Kargil Nagar name board.

On coming to know about it, ward councillor S. Punitha from DMK, her husband Suthanthiram, and their relatives, V.M. Durai and Thamarai Selvi, came to the spot and questioned the people.

The residents said that they had informed the officials and were granted permission. However, a verbal duel erupted between the two sides.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, the councillor lodged a complaint with the Shevapet police regarding the incident. The police registered a case against 13 residents.

On Wednesday evening, local people came to the Shevapet police station and lodged a complaint against the councillor, her husband, and two relatives for allegedly stealing construction materials from the PHC site and verbally abusing women.

Based on the complaint, Shevapet police registered a case against the councillor and her relatives under Sections 294(b), 506(1), and 379 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and are investigating further.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US