Police register case against councillor, relatives in Salem

February 02, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Salem

The Salem City Police on Wednesday registered a case against a Corporation councillor and her family members for allegedly stealing construction materials.

According to the police, construction of a new primary health centre is going on at Kargil Nagar, near Andipatti, in Gugai. On Tuesday evening, local people took some sand and jelly stones from the construction site for installing the Kargil Nagar name board.

On coming to know about it, ward councillor S. Punitha from DMK, her husband Suthanthiram, and their relatives, V.M. Durai and Thamarai Selvi, came to the spot and questioned the people.

The residents said that they had informed the officials and were granted permission. However, a verbal duel erupted between the two sides.

Later, the councillor lodged a complaint with the Shevapet police regarding the incident. The police registered a case against 13 residents.

On Wednesday evening, local people came to the Shevapet police station and lodged a complaint against the councillor, her husband, and two relatives for allegedly stealing construction materials from the PHC site and verbally abusing women.

Based on the complaint, Shevapet police registered a case against the councillor and her relatives under Sections 294(b), 506(1), and 379 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and are investigating further.