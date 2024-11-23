 />

Police register case against AICC national secretary S. Jayakumar following skirmish with former party functionary

Published - November 23, 2024 08:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A case was registered against Mayura S Jayakumar, national sSecretary of All India Congress Committee, and two others by Peelamedu police on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by Kovai Selvan, a former party functionary, that he was threatened by the former.

Mr. Jayakumar and the two other partymen Tamilselvan and Krishnamoorthy were booked for use of obscene words and voluntarily causing hurt.

The complaint by Mr. Selvan followed an altercation a week back between them outside the lounge of Coimbatore International Airport where they had gathered along with other partymen to send off general secretary of Congress party K.C. Venugopal.

A quarrel reportedly erupted after Mr. Jayakumar admonished Mr. Selvan for complaining against the former to Mr. Venugopal prior to his departure. A video of the altercation and the CISF personnel stepping in to pacify both sides went viral on social media.

Mr. Jayakumar has also lodged a complaint against Mr. Selvan, sources said.

