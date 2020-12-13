Police recruitment examinations held

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board examinations for the post of Grade-II constable, jail warden, and firemen were held at various centres here on Sunday. The examinations were held to fill 11,800 vacancies in the State.
According to the police, in Salem, the examinations were held at 17 centres with adherence to COVID-19 safety norms. The temperature of candidates were checked and masks were given to candidates. Seating arrangement was made in accordance with physical distancing norms.
Arrangements were made for 24,278 candidates including 3,179 women candidates. As many as 2,568 candidates were absent. Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger and City Police Commissioner T. Senthil Kumar reviewed the arrangements at an examination centre near Ponamapet here. Dr. Ganiger said 1,800 police personnel were deployed for security.
In Namakkal, arrangements were made for 8,538 candidates - 7,419 men, 1,118 women and one transperson. As many as 923 persons did not attend the examinations. Special buses were operated to examination halls.
In Dharmapuri, the examinations were held at 28 centres and arrangements were made for 25,863 candidates - 21,853 men and 4,010 women candidates. As many as 3,711 candidates were absent. Pradip Kumar, DIG, Salem Range, visited an examination centre.
