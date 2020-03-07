Police recover stolen diamond jewellery worth ₹3 crore

The Salem Rural Police made a breakthrough in a theft that happened in an omni bus near Sankari toll plaza and recovered diamond jewellery worth ₹3 crore. They are on the lookout for the gang that committed the crime.

According to the police, on February 9, staff of a private jewellers in Hyderabad were travelling in an omni bus to Tiruppur with diamond jewellery worth ₹3 crore. When the bus stopped at a hotel near Sankari toll plaza, the staff left the bag in the bus and got down to refresh themselves. On return, they found the bag missing and alerted their supervisors and the police.

The police recovered the CCTV footages at the plaza and conducted inquiries to identify a person who was seen entering the bus and leaving in a rush. As instructed by Pradip Kumar, DIG, Salem Range, Superintendent of Police for Salem S.Deepa Ganiger formed three special teams. One team was led by ADSP V.Anbu and Sankari ADSP Thangavel. Two other teams were formed under Sankari Inspector Muthusami and Magudanchavadi Inspector Sasikumar.

Based on information, the teams conducted investigations in Hyderabad, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. On a tip-off, the police tried to nab the gang by posing as prospective buyers of the stolen jewellery at Tharampuri in Madhya Pradesh. However, the gang managed to escape leaving the jewellery.

Ms. Deepa Ganiger said the gang members were identified as Musthafa, Akthar, Muneer, Ahmed Khan and Ajay Rathore – all from Musthanigerva in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh. The man on CCTV visuals was identified as Muneer. Special teams had been formed to nab the accused, she said.