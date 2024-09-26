GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police recover parts of stolen motorbike in Salem

Published - September 26, 2024 10:23 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the stolen bike.

File photo of the stolen bike. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Recovered parts of the stolen bike in Salem.

Recovered parts of the stolen bike in Salem. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

The Salem City police recently recovered two parts of a motorbike that had been stolen two years ago.

S. Venkateswaran (40), a construction worker from Sukkampatti, had visited Salem Government Hospital in 2022 to see a relative, parking his bike in the hospital premises. After the visit, he discovered his bike was missing and lodged a complaint with the police stationed at the hospital.

Six months later, the police arrested two individuals, G. Nandhakumar (26) from Pallipalayam, Namakkal district, and P. Raja from Avinashi, Tiruppur district. Both were remanded in custody, and the case trial took place at the Judicial Magistrate III Court.

Venkateswaran was informed by the police that his bike had been recovered. On Tuesday, he appeared in court and filed a petition to reclaim his bike. However, when he went to the police station the next day, he was handed only two parts of the vehicle—the mudguard and engine cover. Shocked, Venkateswaran questioned the officers, who asked him to sign a letter acknowledging receipt of the bike. He refused to do so and left the station. He later posted a photo of the recovered parts on social media, which quickly went viral.

According to police sources, the two accused have seven pending theft cases. They reportedly dismantled stolen bikes and sold the parts. The police were only able to recover these two pieces from the accused. Additionally, sources revealed that Venkateswaran did not have insurance for the stolen bike.

Published - September 26, 2024 10:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.