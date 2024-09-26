Police recover parts of stolen motorbike in Salem

The Salem City police recently recovered two parts of a motorbike that had been stolen two years ago.

S. Venkateswaran (40), a construction worker from Sukkampatti, had visited Salem Government Hospital in 2022 to see a relative, parking his bike in the hospital premises. After the visit, he discovered his bike was missing and lodged a complaint with the police stationed at the hospital.

Six months later, the police arrested two individuals, G. Nandhakumar (26) from Pallipalayam, Namakkal district, and P. Raja from Avinashi, Tiruppur district. Both were remanded in custody, and the case trial took place at the Judicial Magistrate III Court.

Venkateswaran was informed by the police that his bike had been recovered. On Tuesday, he appeared in court and filed a petition to reclaim his bike. However, when he went to the police station the next day, he was handed only two parts of the vehicle—the mudguard and engine cover. Shocked, Venkateswaran questioned the officers, who asked him to sign a letter acknowledging receipt of the bike. He refused to do so and left the station. He later posted a photo of the recovered parts on social media, which quickly went viral.

According to police sources, the two accused have seven pending theft cases. They reportedly dismantled stolen bikes and sold the parts. The police were only able to recover these two pieces from the accused. Additionally, sources revealed that Venkateswaran did not have insurance for the stolen bike.