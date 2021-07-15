Police recover 11 trucks, four held

NAMAKKAL

15 July 2021 22:37 IST

The Namakkal district police on Thursday recovered 11 trucks worth about ₹ 2 crore and arrested four persons for selling off the trucks without the owners’ knowledge.

According to the police, Mohanraj, a truck owner from Tiruppur, has reportedly leased two trucks to Sheikh Sikander from Tiruchengode since March. However, Sikander has not paid the rent for the past two months and Mohanraj lodged a complaint at the Tiruchengode town police station when Sikander refused to return the trucks.

On inquiry, the police found that Sikander along with his accomplice Ravi, Balakrishnan and Nandhakumar duped five owners and sold off 13 trucks hired from them. The police arrested the gang and seized a new truck, two cars and ₹3 lakh in cash from Sikander. They also recovered 11 trucks sold by the gang.

