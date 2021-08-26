Police reach out to tribal residents of Kathirimalai

To instil confidence among the tribal people and ensure their support in anti-naxal activities, a 50-member team, led Superintendent of Police V. Sasi Mohan, trekked the nine km rough jungle terrain on foot for over three hours and reached Kathirimalai village in Bargur police station limits and handed over essential commodities to them.

The village in Bargur panchayat is located 1,200 meters above sea level inside the reserve forest area of Chennampatti forest range in Erode Forest Division where 56 families comprising 226 persons of Sholaga community were living for many generations. In the absence of power connectivity, only solar lights light up the village. The village can be reached only after trekking for over three hours from Kathiripatti in the foothills in Kolathur in Salem district.

The team comprising police and forest personnel, members of Rotary Club of Sakthi Mahalingapuram and Sakthi Auto Component Limited, trekked the terrain and met the people. Mr. Mohan inaugurated 16 solar lights installed by the Rotary Club and also distributed general knowledge books to the children. He also explained to the villagers the need to vaccinate and protect themselves from COVID-19. The SP encouraged students to pursue their studies.

Senior officials said that awareness programmes were conducted in hill areas to educate the people on the need to inform the police on the movement of Maoists and also other suspicious persons in their areas.

This is the second visit of Mr. Mohan and his team to the village in a month.

On July 31, the team conducted a medical camp in the village and distributed assistance to the people. The SP explained the importance of Aadhaar card and educating the children and also ill-effects of child marriage and job opportunities for tribal people and financial assistance that government is providing to them.