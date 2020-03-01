Police reach out to people through social media

ERODE

01 March 2020 23:50 IST

Awareness messages, videos posted in Facebook, WhatsApp among others

Since social media has been an effective tool in dissemination of information, the district police have started sensitising the public to traffic rules and road safety and providing updates on various issues through it effectively.

Launched and maintained by a team of dedicated police officers, the Facebook page of Erode District Police (@erddistrictpolice) has awareness videos and animated videos stressing on wearing helmets, obeying traffic rules, operating vehicles within the permitted speed, messages on women and children, educating children on the need to follow road rules, how to operate vehicles in four lane highways, warning against overtaking on bends and the ill-effects of using mobile phone for longer hours.

Also, news on judgments in cases related to sexual harassment against children are also posted on the official page. Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan told The Hindu that awareness messages need to be disseminated to the public, including children, through all modes available in the social media network.

Effective use

Since social media access had been easy and message reached people fast, the district police were making use of it effectively, he said.

Police officials said that information on public safety, road safety tips, crime and cyber crime prevention and other awareness messages were updated on the page apart from tweets in twitter and posts in WhatsApp and messenger.