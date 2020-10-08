Police reach doorstep of people to settle complaints amicably

Following instruction from senior officers, police personnel in Salem, Namakkal and Erode have launched inquiry into complaints at the petitioner's place itself.

Namakkal district police launched the programme on Wednesday and police officials visited the complainant’s place and conducted inquiries. According to police, the programme has been launched as part of COVID-19 safety measures and to improve relationship between police and the public.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan said, “the programme has elicited good response from the public. Police go to the spot of complainants, especially those involving senior citizens and regarding domestic violence and are able to provide immediate solution to the issue at the spot itself. The entire process is transparent since the process happens in front of the people.

“Also, other issues which generally may not come to our knowledge would be brought to notice like lack of streetlights at a place. We would be able to take necessary measures immediately.”

The programme was launched in Salem on Tuesday. As instructed by Salem City Police Commissioner T. Senthil Kumar, inspectors, sub-inspectors and head constables with city police would provide a Community Service Register number for complaints received.

They would visit the complainant at their residences itself and enquiry further about the complaints.

Both the petitioner and accused are called to the place and enquiry is conducted.

Salem district police also launched the scheme on Tuesday. Deputy Superintendents of Police visited complainants at their respective places in their sub-divisions and inquired with complainants. Pradip Kumar, DIG, Salem Range, said, “its a new initiative and we are receiving positive feedback from both police and the public.”

In a move to resolve petty issues and disputes that are non-sensitive and non-cognizable, police personnel in Erode have started visiting the complainant’s residence and conduct inquiry and settle the issue amicably.

Issues related to quarrel with neighbours over drainage, water, dumping of garbage, problems over collecting water from public tap, problems over monetary transactions and family disputes are taken up with police stations in respective areas and inquiry is held. The issue, when left unattended at an early stage, turns into a major law and order problem leading to assault and sometimes murder.

Rajesh Das, Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order), who recently assumed office, directed all the Superintendents of Police to reach the doorsteps of complaints and resolve the issues.

After studying the nature of the complaint, the Inspector of Police and his team visits the house of the complainant and conducts inquiry.

Erode Town Deputy Superintendent of Police Raju said that certain issues like disputes over conduct of festivals in temples, problems between two groups or issues where crowd gathering is expected will not be taken up under the system.

He said that regular procedures will be followed for sensitive issues and added that only petty issues will be resolved under the new system. Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai told The Hindu that the system was implemented in all the 37 police stations in the district to resolve non-sensitive and non-cognizable offences.

He said that the visit of police personnel to each area helps them to monitor the public activities and also create awareness on crime prevention by stressing on installing closed circuit television cameras.