Police raze down unauthorised temple structure in Krishnagiri

High tension prevailed at Kattiganapalli panchayat in Krishnagiri after the police demolished an unauthorised temple structure with the statues of village deities, enforcing a High Court order on a contempt petition filed by the owner of the property.

The police action was a culmination of a protracted legal fight waged by the owner of the property against the public of over 18 villages of Kattiganapalli panchayat to secure his land since 2017.

The 4,807 sq.ft land, a prime property abutting the Krishnagiri National Highway overlooking the Rayakottai underbridge, was purchased by a Ramachandran of Hosur for ₹ 96 lakh from the Tamil Nadu Housing Board in 2015. The land parcel was also 100 ft away from the Periamariamman temple, where the public of Kattiganapalli panchayat conducted their village festival.

According to the officials, the land was also used by the public during the village festival, even though it was owned by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board. The land was later sold by the TNHB to litigant Ramachandran, who had allowed the continued use of the space. In 2017, Ramachandran consolidated his property by fencing the land.

However, the villagers broke down the fence and erected a statue of the village deity Karuppusamy along with an accompanying pantheon of other deities. The encroachment was challenged by Ramachandran in the Madras High Court and the Court directed the district police to raze down the hastily built shed of a ‘temple’ and the restore the property to Ramachandran.

But the police failed to act and the issue kept festering over the years. Ramachandran moved a contempt petition against the district police, following which the High Court pulled up the police and sought action.

On Wednesday, a last ditch effort was made by the revenue authorities to hold a peace committee meeting among the litigant, TNHB and the villagers. According to sources, the villagers demanded that the property be sold to them for ₹ 2 crore. However, Ramachandran refused for that amount given the value of the property was over ₹ 4 crore.

After the talks failed, armed police companies led by the Superintendent of Police, Sarojkumar Thakur, fortified the area. The structure was demolished amid high drama as the public took to the road.