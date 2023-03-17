ADVERTISEMENT

Police raid Salem Central Prison

March 17, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The city police, led by Deputy Commissioner M. Madasamy, raided Salem Central Prison on Friday to check whether prisoners were using mobile phones or drugs. The police personnel inspected every room in the prison and one gram of ganja and one mobile charger wire. They left the prison after three hours.

Six arrested for setting fire to huts in Namakkal

The Jedarpalayam police on Thursday arrested six persons on charges of setting fire to the huts where workers were staying in Saralaimedu near here on Wednesday. Sakthivel (70) runs jaggery manufacturing units in the locality and local workers and migrant workers are employed in these units. The workers are staying in the huts near the units.

On Wednesday evening, unidentified persons set fire to these huts. On information, fire fighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire that gutted eight huts completely. No one was injured in the incident.

The Jedarpalayam police arrested Dhanasekaran (28), Tamilarasan (26), Sudhan (25), Prabhu (35), Shanmugasundram (43), and Prakash (29) of Karaipalayam in connection with the incident. They also seized a car from them.

