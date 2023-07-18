Police question two persons for posts on DIG Vijayakumar’s death

July 18, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police on Tuesday questioned two persons who allegedly spread incorrect information with regard to the recent death by suicide of Coimbatore Range Deputy Inspector General C. Vijayakumar.

Those questioned were identified as V. Varaaki and Rajavel Nagaraj from Chennai. The police said Varaaki, president of Indian Makkal Mandram, took part in a YouTube channel discussion over the suicide of DIG Vijayakumar. He claimed in the discussion that Vijayakumar spoke to him over WhatsApp a few days before his death. Nagaraj posted a video on the DIG on his YouTube channel, the police said.

The police added that they would question a few more persons, who have been served summons, in the coming days.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

