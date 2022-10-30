Police question man on watch list in Tiruppur

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
October 30, 2022 22:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tiruppur city police conducted an inquiry with a person who was on their watch list.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police conducted an inquiry with Abdul Razaq (32), a native of Rakkipalayam here. According to the police, he was questioned by the National Investigation Agency in 2017 for his alleged links with IS sympathisers and later he was let off. He was kept under the watch of police intelligence.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On Sunday, the city police questioned him about his activities for the past five years and searched his home, following the Coimbatore car blast incident. No incriminating documents were found at his house, the police said, adding he would be let off after the inquiry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app