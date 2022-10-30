Police question man on watch list in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur city police conducted an inquiry with a person who was on their watch list.

The police conducted an inquiry with Abdul Razaq (32), a native of Rakkipalayam here. According to the police, he was questioned by the National Investigation Agency in 2017 for his alleged links with IS sympathisers and later he was let off. He was kept under the watch of police intelligence.

On Sunday, the city police questioned him about his activities for the past five years and searched his home, following the Coimbatore car blast incident. No incriminating documents were found at his house, the police said, adding he would be let off after the inquiry.