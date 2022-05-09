Police question key accused in Kodand case

May 09, 2022 17:19 IST

K.V. Sayan is one of the 10 persons against whom charges were framed by a court in Udhagamandalam

The special team of the police investigating the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case questioned prime accused K.V. Sayan here on Monday. The questioning started on the Police Recruits School campus in the afternoon, said a senior police officer.

Sayan, 42, of Thrissur, is one of the 10 accused against whom charges were framed by a court in Udhagamandalam in August 2019.

According to the police, Sayan is suspected to have played a key role in the dacoity that took place at the estate bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Kodanad in the Nilgiris district on the intervening night of April 23 and 24, 2017. A security guard, Om Bahabur, was killed.

A car carrying Sayan, his wife Vinupriya, 30, and daughter Neethu, 5, met with an accident at Kannadi on Palakkad-Thrissur Road in the early hours of April 29, 2017. While Vinupriya and the child were killed after the car allegedly rammed a stationary truck, Sayan escaped with injuries.

The Nilgiris police arrested Sayan on June 6, 2017. He was granted bail on September 11 that year after the police failed to file a charge sheet within 90 days of arrest. The court cancelled the bail after Sayan and another accused, Walayar Manoj, gave an interview to a journalist in which they alleged that the entire crime took place at the behest of the then Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and Jayalalithaa’s former driver Kanagaraj had confided it to them. The Madras High Court granted bail to Sayan on July 7, 2021.