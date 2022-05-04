Police question Jayalalithaa’s personal assistant for third time in Kodanad case

The special team of the police investigating the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case questioned S. Poongundran, who was the personal assistant of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, for the third time on Wednesday.

Mr. Poongundran was summoned to the Police Recruits School (PRS) campus here on Wednesday morning. Senior police officers and members of the special team questioned him till evening. The team had earlier questioned him for two consecutive days on April 29 and 30.

Officials said that Mr. Poongundran had direct access to Jayalalithaa’s estate bungalow at Kodanad in the Nilgiris while working as her aide. However, they did not disclose whether Mr. Poongundran was questioned due to his association with Jayalalithaa or for aspects related to the dacoity and murder of a security guard reported in the bungalow in April 2017.