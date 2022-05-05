Police question brother of Kodanad case accused

The special team of the police investigating Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case on Thursday questioned Moses, the brother of Bijin Kutty, who is an accused in the case, in Coimbatore.

Sources with the police said Moses was summoned to the Police Recruits School campus where he was questioned for several hours.

Kutty, a native of Thrissur in Kerala, is one of the 10 accused in the case against whom charges were framed by a court in Udhagamandalam in August 2019 on charges of breaking into the bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Kodanad in the Nilgiris district in April 2017, after murdering a security guard Om Bahadur. They are also accused of stealing valuables from the bungalow.

Police sources said Moses was summoned for questioning to know more details about Kutty and to know whether he had disclosed any details of the crime to him.