Police, public to bond over cricket in Coimbatore

In a move to foster harmony between the public and the police, Coimbatore City Police have announced a cricket tournament. Christened ‘CCP Cup’, the tournament aims to create awareness about drug abuse and to reduce road traffic accidents. The police on Thursday shared a video message by former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who lauded the initiative and hinted that he may come for the final to be held at PSG Institute of Management grounds on October 2. Organised with Sparkling Starz, the tournament from September 24 to 30 will have a total of 64 teams. Eight-over matches using tennis ball will be played. The winner will get a cash prize of ₹ 25,000. First, second and third runners-up will get ₹15,000, ₹7,500 and ₹3,000 respectively. The cash prize for the man of the match is ₹ 3,000 while the man of the tournament will get ₹5,000. For registration and other details, contact 98940-40459 and 88258-29696. The last date for registration is September 22.

