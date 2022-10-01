Police protection sought for people during participation in gram sabha meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

A social activist has sought police protection for the people who participate in the gram sabha meeting to be held at Ekkattampalayam in Chennimalai Union here on Sunday.

In a petition submitted to the district administration, P. Tamil Selvan of the village said that during the gram sabha meeting held on May 1 at the village, people raised the issue of illegal quarry functioning in the area. The petition said that people who raised the issue were directly threatened by the quarry owners during the meeting that led to winding up of the meeting by the officials concerned.

Later, petitions were submitted to the Chief Secretary and the Assistant Director of Panchayats after which inquiry was conducted. The letter said that during the gram sabha meeting held on August 15, quarry owners entered into an altercation with the people amidst presence of police personnel. “Hence, police protection is needed for the people who participate in the meeting”, the petition said.